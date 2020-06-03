Jean I. Sandt, 95, of Allentown, passed away June 1, 2020 at Country Meadows of Allentown. She was the widow of Frederick W. Sandt, who passed away Oct. 29, 2005. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Tarnawska) Bartynski. Jean worked in the final inspection department of Western Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1981.



Survivors: Son, Frederick W. Sandt II, his wife Theresa; Granddaughters, Tiffany and Michele; Extended family Jarod Baim and Johnny Bagin; Great Grandchildren, Cody and Hailey; Brothers, Stan and Rudolph Bartynski; Sister, Janet Bartynski. She was predeceased by Siblings, Bogie, Bonzo, Helen and Patsy Bartynski.



Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows, for the care and support that was given to Jean during her stay.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store