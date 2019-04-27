Home

Jean Irene Ditch, 85, of Macungie, passed away in her home on April 23, 2019. Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Ryan R. Ritter and Grace (Koder) Laub. Jean was a cashier at the Lehigh Valley Hospital cafeteria for several years and she was previously a cashier at the former H. Leh & Co. Restaurant, Allentown. She loved gardening and spending time with her children and grandson.Survivors: Daughters, Deborah L. Kuzman and her companion, Todd, Audrey L. Bower and her husband, Bruce, and Cheryl A. Kuzman; Grandson, Kellen Fry; Sister, Shirley Black and her husband, Spencer; Feline Companions, Marcy and Katy.Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal shelter or an animal rescue of your choice.
