Jean J. Monek, 93, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late James S. Monek. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Daisy (Weiland) Boyer and was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors: sons, Christopher S., Arlington VA, James J., Easton, Jeffrey R., Nazareth, Glenn J., Bath; nine grandchildren; four granddaughters. Brother, Robert, preceded her in death.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com
