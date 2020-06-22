Jean J. Rosevelt Stettler, 87, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Phoebe Allentown. She was the wife of the late Junior R. Rosevelt and Sam Stettler. Jean was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Earl and Grace Jenkins. She was employed as a presser/drycleaner for Kohler Dry Cleaning for many years before retiring in 1998. Jean attended church at the Phoebe Home. She was an animal lover and had a fondness for rescuing stray cats. Jean enjoyed crossword puzzles and most importantly spending time with her family.
Survivors: Sons, Raymond "Butch" T. Rosevelt and his wife Janese of Memphis TN, Curtis J Rosevelt and his wife Loretta of Allentown and Guy R. Rosevelt and his wife Cindy of Allentown; sister, Betty Christie of Allentown; grandchildren, William Chris, Brent, Aaron and Ryan; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 AM. Thursday in the Garden of the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:00- 10:30 AM. Thursday in the Garden. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Forgotten Felines and Fidos, Inc. 6022 Mountain Rd, Germansville, PA 18053.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 22, 2020.