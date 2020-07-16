Jean L. Hoffert, 95, of Moore Township, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square. She was the wife of the late James W. Hoffert, with whom she shared 58 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. Born in Lower Nazareth Township, she was a daughter of the late Robley and Carrie (Raudenbush) Marsh. Jean spent her teenage years at the Lutheran Home in Topton and graduated from Kutztown High School in 1943. She worked in the garment industry and was employed by the former Michael's Sportswear in Bath. Jean was a quiet woman who cherished her family and had a deep faith in God. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nazareth. Survivors: Jean will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Susan Thomas and husband, Jack, Richard Hildenbrandt, and Barbara Ehrig and husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Pam Hildenbrandt; and her grandchildren, Kimberly (Ehrig) Geiger, Kevin Ehrig, Michael, Stephen, David and Tyler Hildenbrandt. In addition to her husband, James, she was predeceased by a son, Jack Hildenbrandt, two brothers and six sisters, and a daughter-in-law, Ella Hildenbrandt. Services: A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Hope Cemetery, Hecktown. There will be no calling hours. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad Street, Nazareth, PA 18064.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store