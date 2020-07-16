1/1
Jean L. Hoffert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean L. Hoffert, 95, of Moore Township, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square. She was the wife of the late James W. Hoffert, with whom she shared 58 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. Born in Lower Nazareth Township, she was a daughter of the late Robley and Carrie (Raudenbush) Marsh. Jean spent her teenage years at the Lutheran Home in Topton and graduated from Kutztown High School in 1943. She worked in the garment industry and was employed by the former Michael's Sportswear in Bath. Jean was a quiet woman who cherished her family and had a deep faith in God. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nazareth. Survivors: Jean will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Susan Thomas and husband, Jack, Richard Hildenbrandt, and Barbara Ehrig and husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Pam Hildenbrandt; and her grandchildren, Kimberly (Ehrig) Geiger, Kevin Ehrig, Michael, Stephen, David and Tyler Hildenbrandt. In addition to her husband, James, she was predeceased by a son, Jack Hildenbrandt, two brothers and six sisters, and a daughter-in-law, Ella Hildenbrandt. Services: A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Hope Cemetery, Hecktown. There will be no calling hours. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad Street, Nazareth, PA 18064.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 15, 2020
KEVIN AND FAMILY: DEEPEST SYMPATHY ON THE PASSING OF YOUR GRANDMOTHER. PRAYERS FOR YOUR FAMILY. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
ST JOHN'S, BATH
July 15, 2020
HOFFERT/HILDENBRANDT FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. CLASS OF '67
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved