Jean L. Stauffer of Macungie, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, one day following her 93rd birthday in the Lutheran Home at Topton. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Stanley Stauffer. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Beulah (Shade) Kauffman. She was a loving mother and homemaker. Her greatest joy was her family and her pet cat Pusser. In addition, she is survived by sons Richard and wife Tracy of Center Valley, Larry of Allentown; daughter in law Jeanne Stauffer of Macungie; grandchildren Larry Stauffer, Jr. and wife Stacey, Michael Stauffer and wife Colette, Stephen Stauffer and wife Alison, Richard Stauffer, Jr. and wife Nora, Robert Stauffer and wife Mary, James Stauffer and wife Julie, Vincent Shiban and wife Brenda, Christopher Shiban and wife Jennifer; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Franklin and sisters Ruth Rehrig and Irene Wehrhagan.Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, April 29 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM and burial will follow at Lehigh Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.