1/
Jean L. Steiner
1929 - 2020
Jean L. Steiner, 91 of Coplay, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born April 16, 1929 in Coplay, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Stewart) Lauser. She was the wife of the late Joseph Steiner with whom she shared 54 years of marriage prior to his death in 2006. Jean worked for many years as a sewing machine operator, most recently for Rosillo's Sportswear, Coplay, PA. She was a long-time, active member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield, PA.

Surviving are son, Jeffrey Steiner of Coplay, PA, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Joyce Long and Dorothy Ruth.

Per Jean's request, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Church Memorial Fund, C/O Schisler Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
