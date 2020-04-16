Jean Loretta Kremposky, loving daughter, sister, and friend to many, passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 59. She was a lifetime resident of Allentown and a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. She started her work life with the Catholic Church and later provided care to residents of a convalescent home as a Registered CNA. Her recent employment was with an entertainment venue. She enjoyed bowling, craftwork, and spending time with her pets. Jean was the daughter of Joseph and Loretta Kremposky and sister of Joseph Anthony Kremposky, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Joann, wife of William Everett. She is also survived by her uncle, Edward Kremposky, aunt, Ruth Saraceno, two nieces, and numerous cousins. No services are planned. In memory of Jean, please make donations to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.