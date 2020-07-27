1/1
Jean M. Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean M. (Wetzel) Bailey, 93, of Kutztown, died peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late James J. Bailey, who died March 5, 2002. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (Kauffman) Wetzel. Jean was a member of Zion Maxatawny Union Church, Kutztown.

Jean's love and kindness to her family also extended to her friends at Wilson Manor housing and her BINGO friends, as she was famous for sharing her pickled red beets, chow-chow and holiday cut-out cookies. She loved traveling, camping and family gatherings.

SURVIVORS: Jean is survived by her children: a son, Chris J., husband of Sylvia A. "Sam" (Ritter) Bailey, Mertztown; daughters: Cheryl L. Bailey, companion of Lori J. Miller, Kutztown; Cathy E. (Bailey), wife of Glen D. Fuhrman, Schnecksville. Other survivors include six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband James, and parents, Jean was predeceased by a son, Clifford L. Bailey, who died in 1962; a daughter, Cynthia J. (Bailey) Schwenk, who died in 2020. Jean was also predeceased by all of her siblings.

SERVICES: A private graveside service and interment to celebrate Jean's life will be held at the convenience of the family in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery. There are no public calling or viewing times.

CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Zion's Union Church, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530.

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved