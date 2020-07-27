Jean M. (Wetzel) Bailey, 93, of Kutztown, died peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late James J. Bailey, who died March 5, 2002. Born in Alburtis, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (Kauffman) Wetzel. Jean was a member of Zion Maxatawny Union Church, Kutztown.
Jean's love and kindness to her family also extended to her friends at Wilson Manor housing and her BINGO friends, as she was famous for sharing her pickled red beets, chow-chow and holiday cut-out cookies. She loved traveling, camping and family gatherings.
SURVIVORS: Jean is survived by her children: a son, Chris J., husband of Sylvia A. "Sam" (Ritter) Bailey, Mertztown; daughters: Cheryl L. Bailey, companion of Lori J. Miller, Kutztown; Cathy E. (Bailey), wife of Glen D. Fuhrman, Schnecksville. Other survivors include six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband James, and parents, Jean was predeceased by a son, Clifford L. Bailey, who died in 1962; a daughter, Cynthia J. (Bailey) Schwenk, who died in 2020. Jean was also predeceased by all of her siblings.
SERVICES: A private graveside service and interment to celebrate Jean's life will be held at the convenience of the family in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery. There are no public calling or viewing times.
CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Zion's Union Church, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
.