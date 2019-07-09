Jean M. Burrows, 94 years, of Catasauqua, died Monday July 8th, 2019 at Arden Courts of Allentown. She was the husband of the late Carl E. Burrows, to whom she was married for 52 years. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Blanche V. (Borowski) Klinikowski.



Jean was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church and the former St. Lawrence the Martyr Church. She received her Bachelors Degree from Penn State University in 1946, attended Muhlenberg College, and then received her Masters in Education from Lehigh University in 1965. She retired from the Catasauqua School District in 1985 where she worked as a 4th grade teacher for 7 years and a guidance counselor for 18 years . She enjoyed following politics and doing cryptograms and crossword puzzles. Jean also had the opportunity to see Frank Sinatra at the beginning of his career and at the end of his career.



Jean is survived by her daughter KeriLyn Burrows, with whom she lived; nieces Cindy Kelly and Carol Sadowski; nephews Paul Wunderlich, Alan, Jack and Barry Klinikowski, Gerald Spearlbaum, and Sam, James and Forrest Burrows. She was preceded in death by her brothers James J. and Col. Walter P. Klinikowski.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Saturday July 13th, 2019 at St. John Fisher Church, 1229 3rd St. N. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 9:30-10:30am at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, 18032. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43690. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019