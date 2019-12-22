|
Jean M. Csencsits, 74, of Hellertown, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem, surrounded by her family. She is the wife of Edward J. Csencsits. She was born in Fountain Hill on February 3, 1945 to the late John & Florence A. (Fritchman) Savitske. Jean was a past Vice President of Csencsits Auto Service, Hellertown until retiring. She is a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 55 years; children: Kimberly J. (Patrick J.) Luybli of Coopersburg, Chris E. (KerryAnn) Csencsits; brothers: Gerald J. (Carolyn) Savitske, John J. (Catherine) Savitske, all of Hellertown; 4 grandchildren: Megan, Ryan, Dane, Ty.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Love Your Brain, PO Box 247, Norwich, VT 05055 and or Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019