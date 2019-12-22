Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
JEAN CSENCSITS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN CSENCSITS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN M. CSENCSITS


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN M. CSENCSITS Obituary
Jean M. Csencsits, 74, of Hellertown, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem, surrounded by her family. She is the wife of Edward J. Csencsits. She was born in Fountain Hill on February 3, 1945 to the late John & Florence A. (Fritchman) Savitske. Jean was a past Vice President of Csencsits Auto Service, Hellertown until retiring. She is a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 55 years; children: Kimberly J. (Patrick J.) Luybli of Coopersburg, Chris E. (KerryAnn) Csencsits; brothers: Gerald J. (Carolyn) Savitske, John J. (Catherine) Savitske, all of Hellertown; 4 grandchildren: Megan, Ryan, Dane, Ty.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Love Your Brain, PO Box 247, Norwich, VT 05055 and or Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now