Jean M. Cydis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean M. Cydis, 79 years, of Macungie, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Merle E. Cydis for 61 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Maurice S. and Katherine (Lytle) Ryan. She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1959 and continued her education at Geisinger Hospital School of Nursing. She started her nursing career as a labor and delivery nurse at Sunbury Community Hospital. She then worked as a private duty nurse with NurseFinders Healthcare and Medical Personnel Pool in the Lehigh Valley. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Dr. Robert M. Taxin, DO, Family Medicine in Fogelsville. She was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield where she served on the Altar Guild.

Survivors: She is survived by her loving family: husband, Merle, daughter, Leigh Steckel of Macungie, sons, Dean Cydis (Susan) of Sewell, NJ, Don Cydis (Cathy) of Sunbury, PA, and David Cydis (Kathy) of Germansville; grandchildren, Matthew and Paige Steckel of Macungie, Madison, Morgan, and Dylan Cydis of Sewell, NJ, Tiffany Cydis and Courtney Deibler of Sunbury, PA, Cody Cydis of New Tripoli, Seth Cydis of Emmaus, Kayley Cydis of Germansville, and 4 great grandchildren.

Private Family Service: Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jordan Lutheran Church Hunger Fund, 5103 Snowdrift Rd, Orefield, 18069, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from May 3 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
4 entries
Vincennes Gaglione Molitor
Classmate
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jan Beury Helwig
I have the best memories of sitting at the dining table, in the house on Line St., in Sunbury laughing and talking with Mrs. Cydis, Jean. Her home was so welcoming to the many friends of her children. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Cydis, my friend Leigh, and her brothers during this difficult time and the days ahead.
Stephanie Snyder
Friend
Mr. Cydis, Leigh and family- So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for all of you. You now have an angel in heaven watching over all of you. KathyCapuano
Kathy Capuano
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved