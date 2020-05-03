Jean M. Cydis, 79 years, of Macungie, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Merle E. Cydis for 61 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Maurice S. and Katherine (Lytle) Ryan. She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1959 and continued her education at Geisinger Hospital School of Nursing. She started her nursing career as a labor and delivery nurse at Sunbury Community Hospital. She then worked as a private duty nurse with NurseFinders Healthcare and Medical Personnel Pool in the Lehigh Valley. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Dr. Robert M. Taxin, DO, Family Medicine in Fogelsville. She was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield where she served on the Altar Guild.
Survivors: She is survived by her loving family: husband, Merle, daughter, Leigh Steckel of Macungie, sons, Dean Cydis (Susan) of Sewell, NJ, Don Cydis (Cathy) of Sunbury, PA, and David Cydis (Kathy) of Germansville; grandchildren, Matthew and Paige Steckel of Macungie, Madison, Morgan, and Dylan Cydis of Sewell, NJ, Tiffany Cydis and Courtney Deibler of Sunbury, PA, Cody Cydis of New Tripoli, Seth Cydis of Emmaus, Kayley Cydis of Germansville, and 4 great grandchildren.
Private Family Service: Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jordan Lutheran Church Hunger Fund, 5103 Snowdrift Rd, Orefield, 18069, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Published in Morning Call from May 3 to May 10, 2020.