Holy Ghost Rectory
417 Carlton Ave
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Church
417 Carlton Avenue
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Church
417 Carlton Avenue
Bethlehem, PA
Jean M. Green Obituary
Jean M. Green, 91, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Surviving with her husband, Donald, are children, Lynn Pignatelli, Bruce, Douglas, Bryan, Clark, Susan Chenski and Jonathan; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and sister, Joanne Campbell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, 417 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem. Family and friends are invited to a calling hour in the church from 9:30 a.m. until mass time. Please view complete obit at pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019
