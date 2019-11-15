|
Jean M. Green, 91, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Surviving with her husband, Donald, are children, Lynn Pignatelli, Bruce, Douglas, Bryan, Clark, Susan Chenski and Jonathan; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and sister, Joanne Campbell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, 417 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem. Family and friends are invited to a calling hour in the church from 9:30 a.m. until mass time. Please view complete obit at pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019