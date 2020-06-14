Jean M. Krall, 96, passed away peacefully in her home at Sacred Heart by the Creek in Northampton on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was the wife of Henry J. Krall with whom she shared 38 years of marriage before his passing in 1985. Born in New York City in 1924, Jean was daughter of the late Charles and Henrietta (Windler) Paterson. While growing up, Jean and her family lived in New Jersey, California, and back in New Jersey where she graduated from Fort Lee High School. Following high school, Jean attended business school in New York and worked in the city as a receptionist and secretary. Jean was always proud of the time she spent at Associated Heath Services of New York (now Blue Cross) working to establish one of the first medical insurance systems in the country. During World War II, as part of a Red Cross program, she and friends regularly visited wounded servicemen returning from the war at Camp Shanks in Orangeburg, NY. After time spent at home raising her son, Jean became a "working mom" and executive secretary at Parents Magazine in Bergenfield, NJ. In 1976, Jean and Henry moved to Cleveland, TN where she worked in customer service and as a dental assistant while also volunteering at the local hospital and playing golf with the ladies of Rolling Hills Golf Club. In 1989, Jean moved to Whitehall to be closer to her family. Here she became a volunteer in the Whitehall-Coplay School District and an active member of the Presbyterian Women and a deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua. Jean loved sports, playing golf, her cats, and spending time with her family. Survivors: Jean will be remembered by her son Douglas and his wife Deborah; and by her grandchildren Brian and Elizabeth. Jean was predeceased by her sister Peggy Schlosser. A time of greeting followed by her Service will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday June 16, 2020 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052. Please remember to wear your mask. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua, 3005 S. Front Street, Whitehall, PA 18052.



