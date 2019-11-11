|
Jean M. Smith, 93, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Cedarbrook.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Loleta M. (Wolfe) Hoh. Jean worked as a stock clerk for the Cupid Foundation in Allentown. She later enjoyed working for the Allentown Public Library and helping in the B'nai B'rith Apartments Library, where she lived. Jean was a member of Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, where she served as a former Secretary and Treasurer of the choir. Jean loved to play Bingo and Pinochle.
Survivors: Nieces and nephews, and their families. Jean was preceded in death by a sister Virginia Speth and brothers George F. and Charles R. Hoh.
Services: Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A viewing for friends and relatives will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Memorial Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Zion's Reformed UCC, 620 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019