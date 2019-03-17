Jean M. (McAllister) Villano, 87, of Coopersburg, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Thomas L. Villano, Jr. Born in Carbondale, Lackawanna County, October 28, 1931, Jean was the daughter of the late Richard A. and MaryAnn (Kulak) McAllister. She co-owned with her late husband, the former Tom's Glass & Mirror Service in Allentown from 1972 – 2018. Jean was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coopersburg, and Newton Lake Association.Survivors: Children, Marina T. wife of Frank R. Pascarelli of Marietta, GA, Thomas L. Villano III and his companion, Debra J. Suto of Allentown, Jeanine M. Villano–George and her husband, Earl P. George of Walnutport; grandchildren, Kelly M. Strybuc (Stephen), Meghan J. Draper (Clinton), Amalia R. Flecksteiner, Anthony T. George; great grandchildren, Gianna M. Villano, Aubrey R. Draper, Layla M. Strybuc; predeceased by a brother, William McAllister and a great granddaughter, Lilly Strybuc.Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am. Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 5050 Saint Josephs Road, Coopersburg. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6 – 8:00 pm. Thursday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville and 9 – 10:00 am. Friday in the church. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Coopersburg. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DeSales University Theatre Program c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary