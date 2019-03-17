Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Villano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Villano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean M. Villano Obituary
Jean M. (McAllister) Villano, 87, of Coopersburg, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Thomas L. Villano, Jr. Born in Carbondale, Lackawanna County, October 28, 1931, Jean was the daughter of the late Richard A. and MaryAnn (Kulak) McAllister. She co-owned with her late husband, the former Tom's Glass & Mirror Service in Allentown from 1972 – 2018. Jean was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coopersburg, and Newton Lake Association.Survivors: Children, Marina T. wife of Frank R. Pascarelli of Marietta, GA, Thomas L. Villano III and his companion, Debra J. Suto of Allentown, Jeanine M. Villano–George and her husband, Earl P. George of Walnutport; grandchildren, Kelly M. Strybuc (Stephen), Meghan J. Draper (Clinton), Amalia R. Flecksteiner, Anthony T. George; great grandchildren, Gianna M. Villano, Aubrey R. Draper, Layla M. Strybuc; predeceased by a brother, William McAllister and a great granddaughter, Lilly Strybuc.Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am. Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 5050 Saint Josephs Road, Coopersburg. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6 – 8:00 pm. Thursday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville and 9 – 10:00 am. Friday in the church. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Coopersburg. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DeSales University Theatre Program c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now