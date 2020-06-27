Jean Marie Blum
1947 - 2020
Jean Marie Blum, 73, died peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Daniel E. Blum. Born February 17, 1947 in Northampton, she was the daughter of Kathleen (McCallion) Bodnar and the late Michael Bodnar. She loved spending time with her family, going shopping, trips to the casino and listening to polka music at the summer church picnics. In addition to her mother, Jean will be dearly missed by her sister, Stephanie; brother, Michael and his wife, Diane; her sons, Danny and his wife, Jeri, Rob and his companion, Maria Dizon; son-in-law, Matthew Stefanov; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and her other relatives and friends. Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Jean Stefanov. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the Brain Injury Assoc. of America, www.biausa.org, 800-444-6443, in loving memory of Jean.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
