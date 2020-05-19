Jean Marie Lehrman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Marie Lehrman, 87, of Allentown passed away May 13, 2020. Jean retired in 1995 from the Golden Gate Diner after 15 years of service. She was the daughter of the late William Reid and the late Geraldine Kralick.

Survivors: daughter, Leanne, wife of Jay Miller, grandchildren James, Brian and Jill, great-grandchildren, Emma and Luke, all of Bowie, MD. She was preceded in death by sons Edward Lehrman and Thomas Lehrman.

A memorial service will be held at a date TBA. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved