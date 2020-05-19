Jean Marie Lehrman, 87, of Allentown passed away May 13, 2020. Jean retired in 1995 from the Golden Gate Diner after 15 years of service. She was the daughter of the late William Reid and the late Geraldine Kralick.
Survivors: daughter, Leanne, wife of Jay Miller, grandchildren James, Brian and Jill, great-grandchildren, Emma and Luke, all of Bowie, MD. She was preceded in death by sons Edward Lehrman and Thomas Lehrman.
A memorial service will be held at a date TBA. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com
Survivors: daughter, Leanne, wife of Jay Miller, grandchildren James, Brian and Jill, great-grandchildren, Emma and Luke, all of Bowie, MD. She was preceded in death by sons Edward Lehrman and Thomas Lehrman.
A memorial service will be held at a date TBA. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.