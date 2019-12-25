|
Jean Marth, 89, formerly of North Catasauqua, died December 19, 2019 at Medical City Arlington, Arlington, Texas surrounded by her family who loved her. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Marth, who died December 9, 2013. Born on September 20, 1930 in Omrod, she was the daughter of the late Wasyl and Mary (Turbedsky) Kokolus. Jean retired from General Electric, Allentown and was formerly active in the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary in Northampton, PA. She was a member of St. John Fisher Church, Catasauqua. Survivors: daughter, Kathy Wills and her husband, Don, of Grand Prairie, TX; grandchildren, Sheri Adams and her husband, Jason, Christy Wills, and Edward Wills; great grandchildren, Christian and his wife, Valerie, Hunter, and Cody; great-great grandson, Jaxon; sister, Elizabeth Hosage of Dallas, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 a.m. in St. John Fisher Church, 1237 Third St., N. Catasauqua. Family and friends may call Monday 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in Assumption BVM Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to St. John Fisher Church, Catasauqua c/o funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 25, 2019