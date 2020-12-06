Jean Medei Kunsman 84, went home to be with her Lord on December 3, 2020 at LVH - Muhlenberg Hospital. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Helen Medei. Upon graduation from Liberty High School in 1955, Jean worked at Finkelstein's Jewelry Store as a bookkeeper. She was the loving wife of Earl W. Kunsman Jr., whom she married in 1959. She was preceded in death by a son, Earl W. Kunsman III, to whom she provided loving support during his illness. Jean took great pleasure in helping to raise her grandson Earl Kunsman IV and enjoyed the company of her nieces Jill, Lynn, and Karen. She is remembered with love by her husband's family for the kindness and care she provided to her mother-in law Gertrude Kunsman. Her marriage of 61 years was an especially loving relationship. Her happiest moments were sitting on the porch. enjoying the breeze and watching the waves break at the Beach House in Cape May, NJ. She is survived by her devoted husband, Earl; brother, Matthew Medei and wife Nancy; grandson, Earl IV and spouse Chris Gaertner; sister-in-law, Shirley Bilheimer and an extended family of nieces and nephews who greatly miss Earl's Nana Jean.
Service: The service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Nisky Hill Cemetery. Arr. entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edgeboro Moravian Church, 645 Hamilton Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017.