|
|
Jean O. Klutsarits, 89, formerly of Whitehall, passed away at St. Luke's-Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA, on Saturday, February 08, 2020. Born October 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John and Irma (Miller) Borger. She was the wife of the late Stephen Klutsarits, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage prior to his death in 2002.
Jean was a long time member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Northampton, PA. Jean worked for over 35 years at Cross Country Clothes, Northampton, PA. She also worked as a sales clerk for Kohl's Department Store in Whitehall, PA. Jean was an avid bowler and spent 65 years bowling in Ladies and Mixed tournaments. She also spent her time working as a church organist and proudly sang in the choir for many local Lutheran churches. Jean was a lifetime member at the Allen Township Vol. Fire Company where she spent many years working in their kitchen.
Surviving are daughters, Carol A. Keller wife of Randall of Walnutport, PA and Cynthia A. Teets wife of Randy of Whitehall, PA, son, Stephen J. Klutsarits and wife Tina of Northampton, PA, brother, Herbert Borger, Northampton, PA. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday February 14, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Forgotten Felines and Fidos c/o Schisler Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020