Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
4456 Main Street
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Datta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean P. Datta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean P. Datta Obituary
Jean P. Datta, 90, of Whitehall, died on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna M. (Lelko) Bruder, and the wife of the late John Datta.

Jean was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Whitehall, and she worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Cross Country Clothes for ten years, before retiring in 1989.

Survivors: She is survived by her cousins, Elizabeth, John, and Dennis Moyer.

Services: The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. At 10:30 Mass of Christian Burial will occur at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4456 Main Street, Whitehall, PA 18052. Interment will follow at St. John's the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -