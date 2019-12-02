|
Jean P. Datta, 90, of Whitehall, died on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna M. (Lelko) Bruder, and the wife of the late John Datta.
Jean was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Whitehall, and she worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Cross Country Clothes for ten years, before retiring in 1989.
Survivors: She is survived by her cousins, Elizabeth, John, and Dennis Moyer.
Services: The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. At 10:30 Mass of Christian Burial will occur at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4456 Main Street, Whitehall, PA 18052. Interment will follow at St. John's the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019