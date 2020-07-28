1/
Jean P. Davis
Jean P. Davis, 89, of Zionsville, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Jean and her husband, Robert A. Davis, were married for the past 70 years. Born in Newtown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Mary (Sellers) Pidcock.

Survivors: Husband; Daughter, Deborah Smith and her husband Richard M.; Grandson, Sean Smith; Sister, Myrtle "Bet" Weer; and Son-in-Law, Alois P. Mrazik. She was preceded in death by a Daughter, Susan M. Mrazik in 2011; and Siblings, Adelaide Poirier and Clarence Pidcock.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 28, 2020.
