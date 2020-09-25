1/1
Jean P. Hoderman
Jean Hoderman, 91, formerly of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, at the Fellowship Community in Whitehall. She was married to the late Andrew Hoderman for 65 years. Born in Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Cora (Keichel) Dewalt, the youngest of thirteen children. She was a faithful member of St. John's U.C.C. in Northampton for many years. Jean enjoyed reading, traveling, crafts/sewing, playing cards, gardening and most of all, being kind and loving to her family, friends and countless others. Her family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Fellowship Community, especially the Terrace Courtyard staff in the Memory Care Unit for their dedication to compassionate care. Surviving Jean is her daughter Jacqueline, wife of Bradley Hill of Bethlehem; grandson Joel and his wife Lauren of Fairfax Station, VA and great-grandchildren Owen, Julia and Hadley. Jean was preceded in death by her Son Douglas in 1973 and her thirteen siblings. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jeans honor to the Robert H. Zentz Presidential Scholarship Fund, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall Pa 18052 or a local food bank. Services have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, N. Catasauqua.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0161
Memories & Condolences
