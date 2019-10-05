Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Jean P. Sibbach Obituary
Jean P. Sibbach, 88, of Allentown, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice Unit in Allentown. She and her husband, Harry S. Sibbach, Jr., would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on October 4. Born in Archibald, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Polidori) Geroulo. Jean was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Allentown where she was a former choir member and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a secretary for the County of Lehigh Clerk of Courts Office for 18 years until retiring. Jean was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed music, gardening and traveling.

Survivors: Husband; Sons, Jeffrey M. Sibbach and his wife Kimberly, and Bryan M. Sibbach and his wife Patty; Grandsons, Brandon and Brock; Brother, Mark Geroulo; Sister, Anita Geroulo. She was preceded in death by Brothers, Joseph and David Geroulo.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Contributions: May be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 37 S. 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18101 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019
