Jean P. Spaide, 82, of Allentown, died April 5, 2019 in St. Luke's Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the Frederick and Sarah (Geissinger) Spaide. Jean worked for the selective service board in Philadelphia for many years and also worked for Sear's and the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was an active member of St. James U.C.C., Allentown, where she served as the financial secretary for many years. Jean is survived by her brother, Frederick Spaide of Allentown; Nephews, Vernon Burkhardt, Dr. Richard Spaide, and Randy Spaide. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Spaide, sister, Dorothy Burkhardt, and nephew David Burkhardt. A memorial service will be held on Fri., April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 10:30 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Upper Milford Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James U.C.C., 37 S. 15th St., Allentown, PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2019