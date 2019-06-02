|
Jean Ramey Prevatte, 75, of Mount Pleasant, SC, previously of Fogelsville, PA, passed away on April 23, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1943 in East Orange, NJ, the daughter of the late Daisy Richardson and Edwin Ramey. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Leigh Anne Prevatte.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald Prevatte of Mount Pleasant, SC and her children, Susan Fong of Charlotte, NC and Chad Prevatte of Arvada, CO and 5 grandchildren. A graveside celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on June 8, 2019 at Fogelsville Union Cemetery, 1027 Church St., Fogelsville, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, telephone, 843-795-1110.Arrangements have been entrusted to Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville.
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019