Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street PO Box 52
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Jean Prevatte
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Prevatte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Prevatte

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Prevatte Obituary
Jean Ramey Prevatte, 75, of Mount Pleasant, SC, previously of Fogelsville, PA, passed away on April 23, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1943 in East Orange, NJ, the daughter of the late Daisy Richardson and Edwin Ramey. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Leigh Anne Prevatte.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald Prevatte of Mount Pleasant, SC and her children, Susan Fong of Charlotte, NC and Chad Prevatte of Arvada, CO and 5 grandchildren. A graveside celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on June 8, 2019 at Fogelsville Union Cemetery, 1027 Church St., Fogelsville, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, telephone, 843-795-1110.Arrangements have been entrusted to Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville.
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now