1/1
Jean R. Hornberger
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Roberta Hornberger, 77, of Grovetown, GA formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert Hornberger Sr., with whom she shared over 57 years of loving marriage. Born on September 10, 1942 in Hellertown, Jean was a daughter of the late Clarence and Mamie Trauger. She was a loving and caring homemaker always putting her family first. Jean also worked at Fountain Hill Beneficial and a group home cooking and cleaning. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jean was a member of the Salvation Army.

Survivors: In addition to her husband Robert, Jean will be lovingly remembered by her children, Brenda Rayburn and husband Christopher, Robert Hornberger and John Hornberger and wife Karen; grandchildren, Ileah Rayburn, Jarek Rayburn, Marina Sandoval, Quintin Hornberger, Erika Hornberger, Brenna Hornberger and Gabriel Hornberger; great grandchildren, Ryland and Rhen Sandoval.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Masks are required for entry and proper social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jean's memory to Salvation Army of Bethlehem, 521 Pembroke Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
It’s been quite a few years since I’ve seen Jean, she was always a lot of fun to be with. We would go for chocolate milkshakes and just talk for hours, I really enjoyed spending time with her. She was a dear sweet lady. My sincere condolences to the family, I will keep you all in prayer. I’m so sorry.
Michelle (Isbansky) Epright
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved