Jean Roberta Hornberger, 77, of Grovetown, GA formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert Hornberger Sr., with whom she shared over 57 years of loving marriage. Born on September 10, 1942 in Hellertown, Jean was a daughter of the late Clarence and Mamie Trauger. She was a loving and caring homemaker always putting her family first. Jean also worked at Fountain Hill Beneficial and a group home cooking and cleaning. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jean was a member of the Salvation Army.
Survivors: In addition to her husband Robert, Jean will be lovingly remembered by her children, Brenda Rayburn and husband Christopher, Robert Hornberger and John Hornberger and wife Karen; grandchildren, Ileah Rayburn, Jarek Rayburn, Marina Sandoval, Quintin Hornberger, Erika Hornberger, Brenna Hornberger and Gabriel Hornberger; great grandchildren, Ryland and Rhen Sandoval.
Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Masks are required for entry and proper social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jean's memory to Salvation Army of Bethlehem, 521 Pembroke Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18018.