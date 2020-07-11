Jean R. Savage, age 91, of Quakertown, PA, previously of Philadelphia, passed away on July 7, 2020 at LifeQuest Nursing Center in Quakertown, PA. Born in Germantown, PA she was a daughter of the late Marcus and Blanche Simmons. Jean graduated from Germantown High School in 1946. Two years later she married Russell Savage and they were blessed with 5 children. Jean loved to ice skate with her sister June and was always very family oriented! She was a member of Quakertown United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children: Linda, Alan, Jack, Frank, and Mark, 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by sister June Gallagher. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com
