Jean R. Savage
Jean R. Savage, age 91, of Quakertown, PA, previously of Philadelphia, passed away on July 7, 2020 at LifeQuest Nursing Center in Quakertown, PA. Born in Germantown, PA she was a daughter of the late Marcus and Blanche Simmons. Jean graduated from Germantown High School in 1946. Two years later she married Russell Savage and they were blessed with 5 children. Jean loved to ice skate with her sister June and was always very family oriented! She was a member of Quakertown United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children: Linda, Alan, Jack, Frank, and Mark, 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by sister June Gallagher. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
