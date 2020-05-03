High Point-Mrs. Jean Saxton Meyers, 91, was called home on April 28, 2020 at Camden Place Health and Rehabilitation of Greensboro, NC. She was born in August 1928 the daughter of Warren and Elizabeth Saxton of Jim Thorpe PA where she spent her childhood.
Jean is predeceased by her parents, her husband Russell (1974) and her twin sister June Meyers (1984). Surviving are daughters JoLee and Kit Meyers of High Point, NC and Kim Plummer of Slidell, LA. Granddaughters Sarah and Susan Plummer, great grandchildren Joshua and Christian, and nieces and nephews.
Jean was a 1946 graduate of Mauch Chunk High School, Jim Thorpe PA. Jean worked in various positions at the Easton Public Library. She retired from Mack Printing Company of Easton PA where she served as editor for the Journal of the National Academies of Sciences.
Jean Enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles and being with family. Her favorite nicknames were "Mama Llama", "Nanny", and "Gram Gram".
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Authoracare Collective of Greensboro 336-621-2500
The family will have a private committal at a later date in PA
Online condolences can be made to www.cumbyfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.