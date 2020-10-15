1/1
Jean (Schweisgut) Shelesky
1925 - 2020
Jean (Schweisgut) Shelesky, 95, of Easton, formerly Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Easton Home. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Shelesky.

Born September 10, 1925, Jean (Jeannette) was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Schweisgut of Southside Bethlehem.

Jean graduated from Liberty High School in 1943. She was employed as a meat wrapper for Food Lane, LaneCo, and Falks before retiring. Jean enjoyed spending time at her parent's summer home at White Heron Lake, Marshalls Creek. She was an avid fisherwoman, enjoyed walks in the woods, picking mushrooms and berries, and looking for deer. She loved her crafts, crocheting, bingo, decorating cakes, watching football (an avid Eagles fan) and playing cards.

Jean and Ed both loved to travel and visited California, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Yellowstone, New England, Maryland and Florida. They spent many happy summers in Myrtle Beach with their loving cousins and friends. Lake Wallenpaupack was another site of many reunions with long time friends. They also took several cruises to the Caribbean, and one memorable cruise through the Panama Canal.

Jean is survived by her daughter Jeannette D'Angelo and husband Louis of Allentown; her son Edward J. Shelesky, Jr. of Annandale, VA; and her grandson Robert E. Miller and wife Amber and their daughter, Daphne of Sacramento. Jean also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all of which loved her. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her sister, Anna Hornung.

A calling hour will be held on Friday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.), followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a rotating 25 people in the funeral home at a time, social distancing and masks are required.

Contributions in Jeannette's memory may be made to St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Easton, PA 18045. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
