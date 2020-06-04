Jean (Sherry) Stengel Mayes, 92, of Allentown, died June 1, 2020 in Country Meadows, Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of the late Peter L. Mayes and the late Donald L. Stengel. Jean was the daughter of the late Wesley and Marqurite (Gable) Sherry. Jean was a graduate of William Allen High School, class of 1945. She was employed as an executive secretary for the former Western Electric and Bell Telephone Laboratories in Allentown. Upon retiring, she was a member and became an administrative secretary at Faith United Church of Christ, Allentown. She was a former member of the former Hope United Church of Christ, Allentown.
Survivors: Daughters: Donna Jean wife of Joseph Vicoso of Bath and Sherrie Ann Schellhamer of New Tripoli, 3 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Brothers: Richard Graff and Donald Boerher.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions: American Heart Association 968 Postal Road Suite 110, Bethlehem, PA 18109, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.