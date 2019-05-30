|
|
Jeane L. Rosenberger, 100, formerly of Allentown passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Henry H. Rosenberger. Jeane was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Stanley M. and Estella M. (Holland) Crone. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown. Jeane volunteered at the Phoebe Home and with Meals on Wheels for over 25 years. She enjoyed cooking and most importantly spending time with her family. Survivors: Son, Randall S. husband of Sharon G. Gantt-Rosenberger of Blythewood, SC; daughters, Janet R. wife of James R. Lett of Macungie, Kathleen R. wife of Glenn B. Bush of New Tripoli; brother Frederick Crone of Allentown; five grandchildren; eight grandchildren.Services: 10:30 A.M. Monday in the St. John's Lutheran Church 37 South Fifth Street, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: to the church, 18101 or Fellowship Manor 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019