Jeanette Cecilia (Venus) Paul, 88, of Coplay, joined our Lord on the 11th of October 2020, at Phoebe Nursing Home in Allentown. She went to heaven to join her beloved husband Joseph J. Paul. Born in Allentown on November 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John Ludwig Venus and Hilda (Unger) Venus. Jeanette was a 1949 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. She worked as a Bookkeeper for Penn Allen Glass. Jeanette was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Whitehall. She was a longtime member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She was also involved in parish fundraisers. Jeanette loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanette is survived by her sons Joseph John Paul, Jr., and wife Debra; Stephen J. Paul and wife Debbie; daughter Susan A. Hivner and husband Richard; brother John J. Venus and grandchildren Joseph F. Paul and wife Jennifer of Northampton; Angela M. Everett and husband Larry of Slatington; Michael R. Paul and wife Christa of Quakertown; Jennifer A. Noggle and husband Kory of Leesport; Kyle R. Hivner of Blandon; Crystal Smith of Chicago; Erin Smith of Whitehall and great-grandchildren Hudson, Lucas, Savannah, Liam, Brynley, Arianna and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her sister Lillian Venus. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at St. John the Baptist R.C. 3024 S Ruch St, Whitehall, PA 18052. A visitation will be held from 09:30 A.M. – 10: 30 A.M. in the church with burial following at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. We kindly ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Jeanette's memory. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, PA is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
