K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church
1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd.
Allentown, PA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church
1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd.
Allentown, PA
Jeanette G. Brey Obituary
Jeanette Gail Brey,77, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. Born in Quakertown, PA., She was the daughter of the late Harold and Pearl (Ritter) Zuck. She was the loving wife of Gerald B. Brey with whom she celebrated 48 years of marriage in February. Jeanette was a member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Allentown where she served as a choir member, nursery volunteer, Sunday school teacher, and a funeral luncheon coordinator.

Survivors: In addition to husband, Gerald; Sons, Jay E. (Lisa) Brey and Josh A. (Rebecca) Brey; Daughters, Jolene L.A. (Dennis) Atkins and Janelle L.A. (Michael) Greer; Brothers, Ronald (Eunice) Zuck and Raymond (Janice) Zuck; Sisters, Anita Cooper- Stoudt and Louise (Ralph) Hill; 10 Grandchildren, Derrick, Lydia, Jeremiah, Jayson, Carson, Wesley, Caden, Penelope, Madilynne, and Lincoln.

Services: 11am Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Allentown, PA. 18103. Visitation for family and friends to be held 10am Saturday in the church. Interment to follow services at St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery, Coopersburg. K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Allentown is assisting with services.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
