Jeanette Guerro Schmauder, 82, formerly of Pen Argyl died Friday, May 24, 2019 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, PA where she resided for the last 2 years. She was the loving wife of the late Martin "Mert" Schmauder whom she married on May 12, 1956.Born at home in West Pen Argyl she was the daughter of the late Michael & Jennie (Manoway) Guerro.Before becoming a full time homemaker, mother, and babysitter for her grandchildren she was employed for various clothing mills in the Slate Belt area.A 1954 graduate of Pen Argyl High School where to this day she loved talking about her cheerleading experience. She also enjoyed attending all her class reunions until her illness.Even though she never played an instrument or couldn't really hold a tune music was her passion. Especially dancing even a few weeks before her passing to Dean Martin and Elvis Presley. Like her late husband Mert the most enjoyment in her life was being around family especially watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren growing up and achieving many goals in their lives. Nanny was always the go to babysitter who never said NO and like most, her grandchildren did NO wrong. She was a former member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Wind Gap.She is survived by a daughter Lynne M. Schmauder and a son Michael B. Schmauder and his wife Judy, grandchildren Ryan J. Schmauder, Anthony D. Sabia, Kristen L. McGaughran and her husband James, Mason S. Schmauder, & Shane M. Schmauder, great grandchildren Sophia Lynn, Ava Grace, Xavier, Emma, and Sera. A sister Kathryn Cervasi and her husband John. Also survived by four nieces and one nephew. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by a sister Marie Phillips and her husband William, and a brother Nicholas V. Guerro and his wife Jeannine. She will also be missed by extended family and friends.A prayer service will be held on Wednesday evening May 29, 2019 at 8:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Calling hours will be held from 6:30-8:00 P.M. Additional services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Ruggiero Funeral Home, Inc. (www.ruggierofuneralhome.com) 126 Pennsylvania Ave. Pen Argyl, PA 18072. Calling hours will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. Arrangements are in the care of her son Michael B. Schmauder, Supervisor/Owner of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Community Life Activities at Phoebe Richland 108 S. Main St. Richlandtown, PA 18955. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary