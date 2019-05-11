|
Jeanette I. Gehman, 83, of Alburtis, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul A. Gehman. Born in Cazenovia, NY, she was a daughter of the late Homer F. and Ione C. (Collins) Arnold. She worked as a clerk and assisted with the catering for Frey's Country Store, Alburtis and prior to that she worked for General Seating in Topton.Survivors: son Allen P. and his wife Dianne C. of Alburtis; daughter Debra L. of Allentown; sister Alice A. Bender of Boyertown; 4 granddaughters; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Ronald L., brother Homer Jr. and sister Joan Heterick.Services: Private.Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the L.C. Humane Society, c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019