Jeanette I. Gehman

Jeanette I. Gehman Obituary
Jeanette I. Gehman, 83, of Alburtis, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul A. Gehman. Born in Cazenovia, NY, she was a daughter of the late Homer F. and Ione C. (Collins) Arnold. She worked as a clerk and assisted with the catering for Frey's Country Store, Alburtis and prior to that she worked for General Seating in Topton.Survivors: son Allen P. and his wife Dianne C. of Alburtis; daughter Debra L. of Allentown; sister Alice A. Bender of Boyertown; 4 granddaughters; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Ronald L., brother Homer Jr. and sister Joan Heterick.Services: Private.Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the L.C. Humane Society, c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019
