Jeanette L. (Praetorius) Shoemaker, 81, formerly of Farm Hill Road, Allen Twp, died peacefully early Friday morning, March 8, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Earl W. and Loretta (Fogel) Praetorius. Jeanette was a 1955 graduate of the former Coplay High School. She was a Secretary for the former McGowan Law Office, Allentown for many years before retiring in 1995. Prior to that she worked for Bethlehem Steel Co. as a Secretary. She was a member of Zion's Stone United Church of Christ, Kreidersville.Survivors: daughter, Stephanie wife of James Shiner of Philadelphia. sisters, Marianne D. wife of Earl W. Brunner of Treichlers, and Phyetta wife of Edward Pflugler of Nazareth. sister-in-law, Patricia Praetorius; grandchildren, Cassandra and Trevor; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother, William E. Praetorius and sister, Delores Derhammer. Services: 11:00AM Wednesday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 10-11:00AM Wednesday in funeral home. Interment, Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville Road, Allen Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019