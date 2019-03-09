Home

Jeanette L. Shoemaker Obituary
Jeanette L. (Praetorius) Shoemaker, 81, formerly of Farm Hill Road, Allen Twp, died peacefully early Friday morning, March 8, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Earl W. and Loretta (Fogel) Praetorius. Jeanette was a 1955 graduate of the former Coplay High School. She was a Secretary for the former McGowan Law Office, Allentown for many years before retiring in 1995. Prior to that she worked for Bethlehem Steel Co. as a Secretary. She was a member of Zion's Stone United Church of Christ, Kreidersville.Survivors: daughter, Stephanie wife of James Shiner of Philadelphia. sisters, Marianne D. wife of Earl W. Brunner of Treichlers, and Phyetta wife of Edward Pflugler of Nazareth. sister-in-law, Patricia Praetorius; grandchildren, Cassandra and Trevor; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother, William E. Praetorius and sister, Delores Derhammer. Services: 11:00AM Wednesday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 10-11:00AM Wednesday in funeral home. Interment, Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville Road, Allen Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019
