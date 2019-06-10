Jeanette M. Rinker, 80, of Slatington, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 8, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Hugh D. Rinker. Born on August 13, 1938 in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Mildred T. (Hahn) Miller. She was a graduate of Slatington High School Class of 1956, and then from Kutztown State College in 1961. Jeanette taught kindergarten and 1st grade for the Northampton Area School District for 32 years. An active lifelong member of St. John's UCC, Slatington, she was involved with the Quilters Group and taught Sunday School for 17 years. Jeanette was also an assistant girl scout leader and was a member of the PA Assoc of School Retirees. She is survived by daughters: Karen Ann Gruber of Palmerton, Sherry Lynn and husband David A. Ramer of Egypt; grandchildren: Chris Frable & Randy Frable, Jr.; Great-granddaughter: Krysten and soon to be second great-granddaughter, Melody Lynn, who is expected any day; beloved cat: Muffy. A funeral service will be held at 11A.M. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. John's UCC, 15 S. Second Street, Slatington PA. Calling hour will be from 10 to 11 A.M. at the church. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jeanette's name to the church General Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary