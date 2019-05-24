Morning Call Obituaries
|
Jeanette P. (Seltzer) Hunsicker, 76, of Manor Road, P.O. Box 111, Neffs, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Roger W. Hunsicker to whom she was married 56 years. Born in Chester, Delaware Co., September 5, 1942, Jeanette was the daughter of the late Pearl (Booker) Seltzer Reitz. She worked at the Orefield Post Office as a rural mail carrier for 23 years before retiring in 2001.Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Roger; daughter, Laura S. Pelouze of Cape May Courthouse, NJ; granddaughters, Baylee and MaKenna; predeceased by a son, Thomas G. Hunsicker.Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2019
