Jeanette V. Shelly


1932 - 2020
Jeanette V. Shelly Obituary
Jeanette V. Shelly, 87, formerly of Quakertown died February 14, 2020 in Gwynedd Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Lansdale. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late Harry & Carrie (Yost) Geiger. She retired from the housekeeping department of Souderton Mennonite Home. Prior to that she worked for Knauss Dry Beef and the Reliance Hotel. Jeanette enjoyed living at the Grundy House for over 30 years and made a lot of wonderful friendships there. She loved her family, BINGO, casino trips, going out to eat and chat. She was a member of the Quakertown Recycled Senior Citizens. She is survived by two sons Steven M. & Michael B. A brother Floyd (Brenda), four grandchildren David (Heidi), Andrew (Stacy), Erica, & Derek (Maroussia), five great grandchildren Elijah, Norah, & Ryan. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Cathy A. Hooven (Gary), and her ten siblings Pauline, Mabel, Naomi, Alverda, Helen, Viola, Dorothy, Emma, Harold, & Russell. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020
