Jeanne A. Heck
Jeanne A. Heck, 85, formerly of Emmaus, died Oct. 14, 2020 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Melvin J. Heck. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Florence R. (Gantz) Ringler. She, along with her late husband Melvin, were employed by the US Postal Services as subcontractors for 50 years and she sold Avon for 25 years. She was a member of Zionsville Bible Fellowship Church. Jeanne is survived by sons, John E. Heck and wife Betty of Hamburg and Kevin J. Heck of Macungie; daughter, Jean A. Heck of Emmaus; daughter-in-law, Sharon Heck of Wescosville; grandchildren, Sherry wife of Ty Zellers, Jesse Heck, Jessica Brown, Steven Brown and wife Charissa, and Christopher Heck; 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Dennis L. Heck and by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Viewing Sat., Oct. 17, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 S. Home Ave., Topton, PA 19562.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
