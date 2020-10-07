Jeanne E. (Maurer) Keene, 88, of Parkland Manor, Allentown; formerly of Pottstown, widow of Thomas A. Keene, passed away on Sunday at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Henry Maurer and the late Ella (Bechtel) Miller.
Jeanne was a member of Zion's United Church of Christ, Pottstown, and the Senior Circle, in Pottstown.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Keene and his wife Gail, Lititz, PA, Richard Keene and his wife Lynn, Reading, Bruce Keene and his wife Carol, Orefield, PA; a sister, Shirley Koropp, Utah; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Austin Chinault. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to American Heart Association
go to https://www.heart.org/
to make a donation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
go to https://www.stjude.org/
to make a donation.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
