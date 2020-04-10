|
|
Jeanne G. Willett, 94, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Lehigh Center. She was the wife of the late Norman L. Willett. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Aaron E. and Mabel S. (Graver) Gaumer. She was a cafeteria worker for the Allentown School District from 1969 to 1973. She was a member of Solomon's UCC, Macungie and a former member of Seibert's E. C. Church, Allentown Boys and Girls Club and served as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts.
Survivors: son, Jeffrey W. and wife, Karen; daughter-in-law, Louise Willett; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. A son, Thomas A. predeceased her in 2012
Funeral services will be private. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jeanne's memory may be made to Solomon's UCC, 82 S. Church Road, Macungie, PA 18062
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020