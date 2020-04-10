Home

Jeanne G. Willett, 94, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Lehigh Center. She was the wife of the late Norman L. Willett. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Aaron E. and Mabel S. (Graver) Gaumer. She was a cafeteria worker for the Allentown School District from 1969 to 1973. She was a member of Solomon's UCC, Macungie and a former member of Seibert's E. C. Church, Allentown Boys and Girls Club and served as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts.

Survivors: son, Jeffrey W. and wife, Karen; daughter-in-law, Louise Willett; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. A son, Thomas A. predeceased her in 2012

Funeral services will be private. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jeanne's memory may be made to Solomon's UCC, 82 S. Church Road, Macungie, PA 18062
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020
