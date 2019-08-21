Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Jeanne Stephens
Jeanne H. Stephens Obituary
Jeanne H. Stephens, 91, formerly of 2529 S.W. 27th St., Allentown, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Twp. She was the wife of the late Luther G. Stephens. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Arol C. and Pearl M. (Milchenski) Peters. Jeanne was a graduate of Allentown H.S. She was a member of Zion E.C. Church, Allentown where she played piano and sang on the choir. Mrs. Stephens attended First Baptist Church, Allentown. She was a seamstress, loved to sing, enjoyed tap dancing, played multiple instruments and was very musically talented.

Survivors: Sons: Daniel W. Stephens and his wife Darla of Macungie, David L. Stephens and his wife Janie of Lenhartsville; Grandchildren: Chad Stephens and his wife Tabitha, Melanie Bosse and her husband David, Michael Stephens and his wife Toni, Matthew Stephens and his wife Heather, Heather Bittner, Trevor Bittner and his wife Ashley; Great-grandchildren: Madison, Caleb, Jonah, Rachael, Kaleigh, Jace, Carolyn; Step-brother: James Schwoyer of Allentown; Son-in-law: Dennis Bittner of Kutztown. Jeanne was predeceased by her daughter Cynthia Jeanne (Stephens) Bittner, her sister Esther Richards and a step-brother David Schwoyer.

Services: 11 am Monday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: First Baptist Church, 1808 N. 19th St., Allentown 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019
