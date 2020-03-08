Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Jeanne Longenhagen


1929 - 2020
Jeanne Longenhagen Obituary
Jeanne Wolfe Longenhagen, 90, of Barto, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Longenhagen, M.D. in 2004. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on June 14, 1952. Born March 31, 1929 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. Wolfe and Clara M. (Spaar) Wolfe. Jeanne graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1947. She graduated from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 and was a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She participated in the Harvard Nurses' Health Study. Jeanne travelled with her husband to Air Force Bases in Alabama, California, and France. She was a founding member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Jeanne had deep family roots in the area, as her ancestors founded Emmaus. She was a member of the Emmaus Historical Society.

SURVIVORS: Sons, Michael Gray (Jacqueline), and Brian. Daughters, JeAnne and Susanne (Brent); Sister, Maryfrances; Grandchildren, Ryan (Jenna), Allison (John), Kevin (Cassondra), Rachael, Melanie, Michael, Bradley, Rebecca; Great grandchildren, Aliyah, Anastasia. She was predeceased by her son, John B.,Jr.,daughter, Karen M., infant brother, Paul, brother George J., sister Claire.

SERVICES: Are at the convenience of the family. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville.

CONTRIBUTIONS: To the church or Central Catholic High School, 301 N. 4th St. , Allentown, PA 18102 toward the following scholarships: The John B. Longenhagen, M.D. F.A.C.P. and Jeanne Wolfe Longenhagen, R.N. Memorial Award in Biological Sciences and the John H. and Marie Gray Longenhagen Memorial Award in English. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
