Jeanne (Markle) Ehret, 90, of Schnecksville died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Francis J. Ehret to whom she was married 58 years. Born in Elizabeth, Union County, NJ, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Roland and Gladys (Young) Markle. She was employed as a file clerk and secretary at the former Western Electric in Allentown for 9 years before becoming a mother and raising her children. Jeanne was always politically active, especially for women's rights. She also supported many organizations which protect the environment. During the '80s and '90s, Jeanne was proud to have been a member of numerous canary clubs as an accomplished canary breeder.Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Francis; children, Karen L. McMurry and her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Ptacek of Austin, TX, Paul D. Ehret and his wife, Erin O'Meara Ehret of Leonardtown, MD; grandson, Brian R. Perez and his wife, Joni of The Woodlands, TX.Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.