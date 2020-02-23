Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Jeanne Walker
Jeanne M. Walker


1932 - 2020
Jeanne M. Walker Obituary
Jeanne M. Walker, 87, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born on July 10, 1932 in Lynn Twp., she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Follweiler) Heffner. Jeanne was employed as a polisher at AT&T for 30 years. She honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. Survivors: her daughter, Tammy; 1 granddaughter and 4 great grandchildren. Services: Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020
