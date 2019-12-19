|
Jeanne Marie Warzeski, PhD, 58, of Cary, NC died after a courageous battle with Cancer on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in her home. She was born in Erie, PA; the daughter of Joan (Dzmura) Warzeski and the late Dr. Walter Warzeski. She was a graduate of St. Thomas More School and Allentown Central Catholic High School. She received her bachelor's degree from The College of New Rochelle, New Rochelle, NY; studying Art History. She attained her master's degree from Yale University, New Haven, CT majoring in Anthropology; and achieved her PhD degree from Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL in History.
Jeanne Marie began her career working for the Florida Department of State, where she was a Senior Museum Curator, Museum of Florida History. She worked for 11 years as a Resource Management Specialist for the FL Department of Environmental Protection. She then moved to Columbus, GA as Curator of History at the Columbus Museum for 3 years. After that, she had a brief tenure as Director of Museum Services, Chesterfield Country Museum. For the past 13 years, she has been the Curator of Colonial and Antebellum History at the North Carolina Museum of History.
Jeanne Marie was an avid traveler, starting with her junior year abroad in Greece. She had a flare for languages and spoke Greek fluently and that became her second language. Greece was one of her favorite countries to visit; last visiting there in 2017. Jeanne Marie had a unique sense of humor, was a very positive person, making light of every situation she conquered. Although she battled cancer, she never complained of the pain she endured, and the life changes she undertook fighting her disease. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Jeanne Marie's North Carolina family and friends for their care and support during her battle with cancer.
Survivors: mother, Joan; sisters, Marylee Goyne (Carl) of King of Prussia, PA; Julie of Allentown, PA; Melanie of Pottstown, PA; niece, Melissa of Oceanside, CA; and her beloved cat, Neko.
Service: Saturday, Dec 21,11:00 AM, A Mass of Christian Burial at St Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103. Call:10-11:00 AM at church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown, PA. Contributions: St Thomas More School or a cat rescue organization. Arrangements by the Robert C Weir Funeral Home 18th & Turner Sts. Allentown, PA 18104 www.WeirFuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019